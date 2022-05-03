Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

PEAK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 4,006,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,881. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 942,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

