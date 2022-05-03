Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

ALSN traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. 22,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.