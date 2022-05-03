Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,818 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of CECO Environmental worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in CECO Environmental by 1.3% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CECE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,740. The company has a market cap of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

