Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,810 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.66% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.95.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.