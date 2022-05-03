Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.49. 9,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.06. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

