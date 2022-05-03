Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 2,458 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.08%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

