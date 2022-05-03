Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 85,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Bancorp worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 31,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,115. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Bancorp had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.