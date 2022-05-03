Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $2.61 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC traded down $8.10 on Tuesday, reaching $123.68. 64,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,599. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

