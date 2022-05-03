Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. 113,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,120. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.