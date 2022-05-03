Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,317. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 107,102 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

