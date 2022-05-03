Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.52. 353,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The stock has a market cap of $206.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $189.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.