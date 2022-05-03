Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.4% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.22. 104,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $424.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average is $144.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

