Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,800 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,145,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,355,902. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

