Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. 24,370,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,185,768. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

