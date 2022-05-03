Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 144,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,423. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.70. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

