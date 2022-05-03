Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.02 million.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 144,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,423. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.70. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
