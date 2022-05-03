ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Hits $35.56 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $582.75 million and $35.56 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
