IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $76.72 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,704,299 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

