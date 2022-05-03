IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.50.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $190.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 27.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 76.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

