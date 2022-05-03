Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,011.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 156,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,328. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.