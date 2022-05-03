Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.21. 81,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 92.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

