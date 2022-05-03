Insider Buying: Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SMFR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 1,276,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,683. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 935,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 240,500 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter.

About Sema4 (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.