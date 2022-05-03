Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $11,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

Crexendo stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 66,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

