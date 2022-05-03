Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells 364 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Nigam sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $15,692.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at $262,151.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. 463,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after buying an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after buying an additional 141,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

