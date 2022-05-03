Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $213.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,264. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.43.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

