Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. 1,352,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,645,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

