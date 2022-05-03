Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $45.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

