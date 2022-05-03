InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Announces Earnings Results

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE IVT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. 644,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

About InvenTrust Properties (Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

