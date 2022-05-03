Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,268. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

