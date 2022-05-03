Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 103,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

