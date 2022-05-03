iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

IEFA traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. 19,407,883 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

