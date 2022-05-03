iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $78,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $102.36. 12,033,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,942,361. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.