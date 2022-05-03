iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of WOOD opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $81.73 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

