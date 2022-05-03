iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.