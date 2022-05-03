iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,369. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

