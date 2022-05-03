iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,126,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.82. 6,260,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

