J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $11.63 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

