JBF Capital Inc. Has $207,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 604,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $51.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,484.00. 355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,620.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,096.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,224.65 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $63.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

