JBF Capital Inc. Sells 145,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 1.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. 591,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,359,050. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.