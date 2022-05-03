Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Critical Review

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $26.91 million 9.91 -$90.87 million ($1.84) -2.80 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $194.13 million 1.87 -$74.81 million ($1.65) -4.55

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Jounce Therapeutics. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -35.19% -31.76% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -38.53% N/A -12.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jounce Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 216.54%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 177.00%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; JTX -1484 for myeloid; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company also develops AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105 and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM Biomedical. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

