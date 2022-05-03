JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $51.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 93.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

