Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86 to $1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million to $220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.86 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Kadant stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.27. 24,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kadant has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average is $211.05.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

