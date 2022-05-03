KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. 1,727,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 143,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,164,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,057,000 after acquiring an additional 550,001 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 173,162 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.