Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $389,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 604 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 2,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after buying an additional 302,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $431.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,655. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

