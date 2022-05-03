Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.98. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 152,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

