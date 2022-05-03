Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Buys 2,968 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 797,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. 8,364,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,176,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

