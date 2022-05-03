Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. 15,826,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,699,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.