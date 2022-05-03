Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Kforce accounts for about 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Kforce worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,155. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

