Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMMPF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $$15.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

