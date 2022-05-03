Kinetik (KNTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kinetik to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
