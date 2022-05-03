Knowles (NYSE:KN) Receives Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE KN opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Knowles by 2,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

